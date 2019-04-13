Palestine Becomes Full Member of Vienna Convention for Protection of Ozone Layer

Palestine was granted full membership in the Vienna Convention for the Protection of the Ozone Layer and the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, under the Vienna Convention.

The Palestinian Environment Quality Authority announced, on Thursday, that the approval of the agreement comes after Palestine’s accession to the United Nations agency on March 18, 2019.

The Authority said, in a statement, that it is prepared to follow on the obligations of joining the organization on the legal and technical levels in the State of Palestine and that it will work with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to create a national ozone unit responsible for following up on all projects and the obligations set by the Convention.

It will also develop a national plan to gradually get rid of the hydro-chlorofluorocarbons material through the hydro-chlorofluorocarbons Phase Out Management Plan (HPMP) and to look for alternative material.

