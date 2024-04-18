Flooded in Al-Mughraqa – Resistance Roundup – Day 195

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 195th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Resistance has announced that it detonated “two rigged tunnel openings” in Al-Mughraqa.

Al-Mughraqa is a small town located six kilometers southwest of Gaza City, at the outskirts of the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The name is a slang derivation of the Arabic word ‘gharaqa’, which means to drown or to be flooded. The reason behind the name al-Mughraqa is that the small residential area exists around the Gaza Valley, where water levels often rise in the winter, flooding the nearby homes and streets.

For days, Israel has been attacking Nuseirat through the Al-Mughraqa area, and yet, every time, the Israeli army was pushed back by the Palestinian Resistance, which knows the topography of the region too well.

🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah released footage of the destruction of a Iron Dome Radar. 1/ pic.twitter.com/LPewJMVpkL — Lord Bebo (@MyLordBebo) April 18, 2024

On the 195th day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Resistance has announced that it detonated “two rigged tunnel openings” in Al-Mughraqa, drowning the soldiers under the sand of the Gaza Valley.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Watch: Sniping a Zionist soldier east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target Zionist forces stationed in the Netzarim axis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of two rigged tunnel openings on Zionist engineering forces, resulting in them being killed and wounded in the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip. “After their return from the combat lines, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a minefield on enemy vehicles invading the Al-Mughraqa area in the central Gaza Strip and the destruction of a number of the vehicles, causing their crews to be killed and wounded. “Watch: Bombarding the enemy forces positioned in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza city using mortar shells.”

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that an Israeli soldier had been sniped east of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/ivDpvo8tb8 pic.twitter.com/UGmsuXR75R — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Watch: Saraya Al-Quds present scenes from the rocket barrages that targeted the occupied cities and settlements in the Gaza Strip envelope. “We bombarded Asqalan and Sderot and the settlements around Gaza with rockets in response to the occupation’s crimes against our people.”

Al-Qassam Brigades published scenes of its fighters reportedly bombarding Israeli forces in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/uWIE1rbaVF — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 18, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:05 AM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted an Israeli enemy force while it was attempting to retrieve the military vehicle that was targeted yesterday at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at dawn on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted a movement of Israeli enemy soldiers in Al-Malikiyah with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted them with rocket weapons, striking them directly and causing them to fall between dead and wounded. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in Hanita forest with rocket weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting it accurately.

⚡ Hezbollah publishes scenes of targeting the headquarters of the 91st Division, in the Branit barracks. pic.twitter.com/nx2CfzBuQx — War Watch (@WarWatchs) April 18, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:20 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons, hitting it accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:00 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita settlement using rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:20 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the Yir’on settlement (the occupied Lebanese village of Salha) with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 6:23 PM on Thursday, 18-04-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “Hezbollah reveals the Almas-3 system for the first time, with a range of 10 km.”

