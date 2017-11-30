Palestine, China Sign Agreement on Free Trade

Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestine and China signed on Thursday a memorandum of understanding on free trade between the two countries during a ceremony held at the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister’s office in Ramallah.

Minister of National Economy, Abeer Odeh, and deputy Chinese Minister of Commerce, Wang Shouwen, signed the memorandum of understanding on free trade in the presence of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and China’s ambassador to Palestine, Chen Xingzhong.

Prior to this, Hamdallah received the deputy Chinese Minister of Commerce at his office and discussed with him ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Hamdallah praised China’s continuous support for Palestine and pointed out the importance of China’s participation in the industrial zone, which will be built in Tarqumiya, in Hebron (al-Khalil) district. He said this will contribute to reinforcing the national economy and to the creation of jobs in Palestine.

He also briefed the guest on the obstacles facing development in Palestine as a result of the Israeli occupation, especially in Area C, which is under complete Israeli control and which makes 64% of the area of the West Bank.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)