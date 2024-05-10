GAZA LIVE BLOG: Fighting in East Rafah | Blinken Will Not Accuse Israel | Ceasefire Negotiations Stall – Day 217

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces carried out intense strikes across various areas of the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding scores of Palestinians. Although tensions continue to run high between Israel and the US administration of Joe Biden, reports indicate that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will not accuse Israel of violating international law while briefing the Congress. The Palestinian and Arab Resistance fought back on all fronts, with violent clashes erupted east of Rafah. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,904 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,514 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, May 10, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes broke out between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces, coinciding with violent artillery shelling in the vicinity of the Al-Shoka municipality and the Abu Halawa area, east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A citizen was killed in an Israeli artillery shelling targeting the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

AXIOS (citing three officials): US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to submit a report to Congress today, Friday, regarding Israel’s behavior in the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A citizen was killed in an Israeli artillery shelling targeting the center of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/sDP1GuonMm pic.twitter.com/dkwUbrPjod — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted a house for the Abdel-Al family on Yarmouk Street in central Gaza City, killing and wounding a number of Palestinians.

Friday, May 10, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The occupation bombs residential squares in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.

AL-JAZEERA: Violent artillery shelling targeted the Al-Zaytoun and Al-Sabra neighborhoods, southeast of Gaza City.

Friday, May 10, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli army carried out bombing operations east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

NETANYAHU: We hope to find a way to overcome their differences with the administration of US President Joe Biden.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked a vital target in Eilat with drones.

Displaced Palestinians return to Khan Yunis to escape the Israeli invasion of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/4xQCVx0J80 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

Friday, May 10, 04:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli raids targeted several areas in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 10, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

NETANYAHU (quoted by CNN). Biden made a mistake by stopping sending the arms shipment to Israel.

Friday, May 10, 02:00 am (GMT +2)

REUTERS: Biden ordered his team to continue working with Israel to permanently defeat Hamas.

FORMER SHIT BEN CHIEF: : I do not remember that Israel went through a desperate situation like the one it is going through now.

TRUMP: Biden abandoned Israel and I would not have done what he did.

Friday, May 10, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army said it bombed Hezbollah military buildings and infrastructure in Kafr Kila, Aita al-Shaab and Yarin in southern Lebanon.

The UNWRA facility in Jerusalem has been shut down due to Israeli settler attacks that escalated to arson. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/sDP1GuonMm pic.twitter.com/LuFgOxt5Dq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

JORDANIAN FM: We condemn the setting of fire by Israeli extremists in the vicinity of the UNRWA headquarters in occupied Jerusalem.

US SENATOR MURPHY: The operation in Rafah is unlikely to affect Hamas’s strength in the long term. It is not in our strategic or moral interest to help Israel launch a campaign in Rafah.

KAN: Failure to reach a prisoner exchange agreement between the Palestinian resistance and Israel “threatens the emergency government with collapse.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured tonight after the Israeli occupation bombed a house in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/sDP1GuonMm pic.twitter.com/1yM6AhcVlW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 10, 2024

Friday, May 10, 12:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured tonight after the Israeli occupation bombed a house in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, May 9, 11:30 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI TODAY (Citing Israeli War Council minister Benny Gantz): “Israel has a security and moral obligation to continue fighting to return our prisoners and remove the Hamas threat from the south of the country, and the United States has a moral and strategic obligation to provide Israel with the required tools to do so.”

