Palestine to ‘Halt Security Cooperation with US’ (VIDEO)

The Palestinian leadership is weighing retaliatory measures against US penalties, including halting security cooperation, a senior Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) executive committee, told journalists in the West Bank city of Ramallah:

“It’s among possible steps we are thinking about.”

A senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) says the body is weighing retaliatory measures against US penalties, including halting security cooperation. pic.twitter.com/s1FiQSS4PD — Mohammed M Alarabeed (@mohammad_abumah) September 13, 2018

She added:

“We are thinking of many things that can be done.”

Ashrawi was responding to a question about the possibility of a complete break with Washington, including security ties.

The Palestine Liberation Organization offices in Washington, DC will be shut down at the order of the State Department. https://t.co/pCuQqe7mWV — Mindy Fischer Writer (@NastyMindy) September 12, 2018

The US has given the Palestinian Authority [PA] security forces some $61 million in aid this year, according to the US embassy for Israel.

US-based news site Axios reported that a Palestinian security and intelligence delegation was in Washington earlier this month for talks with the CIA.

Palestinian Authority security forces violently dispersed Palestinian protesters in Ramallah, who demanded the government lift sanctions on Gaza. The PA are trained by Israel/US, & not only serve the Israeli occupation but also help Israel carry out acts of collective punishment pic.twitter.com/hQoMeyDD7r — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) June 15, 2018

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cut off diplomatic talks with the US administration after President Donald Trump recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

In recent weeks Trump has slashed more than $500 million in aid for Palestinians to push them to the negotiating table in pursuit of a Middle East peace plan that he calls the “deal of the century”.

