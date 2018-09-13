Palestine to ‘Halt Security Cooperation with US’ (VIDEO)

September 13, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The Palestinian leadership is weighing retaliatory measures against US penalties, including halting security cooperation, a senior Palestinian official said on Wednesday.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) executive committee, told journalists in the West Bank city of Ramallah:

“It’s among possible steps we are thinking about.”

She added:

“We are thinking of many things that can be done.”

Ashrawi was responding to a question about the possibility of a complete break with Washington, including security ties.

The US has given the Palestinian Authority [PA] security forces some $61 million in aid this year, according to the US embassy for Israel.

US-based news site Axios reported that a Palestinian security and intelligence delegation was in Washington earlier this month for talks with the CIA.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cut off diplomatic talks with the US administration after President Donald Trump recognized the disputed city of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

In recent weeks Trump has slashed more than $500 million in aid for Palestinians to push them to the negotiating table in pursuit of a Middle East peace plan that he calls the “deal of the century”.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

