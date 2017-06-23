Palestinian Family Refuses Israeli Narrative of Son’s Death

Israeli's shoot-to-kill policy causes international outcry. (Photo: Palestine News)

Hours after a 23-year-old Palestinian man was shot dead near Israel’s Qalandiya military crossing in the central occupied West Bank early Tuesday evening, Israeli forces raided his hometown and detained his father, with the family rejecting the Israeli claim that their son was attempting to stab Israeli soldiers when he was killed.

The Israeli army said at the time of Bahaa al-Hirbawi’s killing that he was attempting to carry out a knife attack on Israeli forces, who were conducting out a “routine check” at the Jabaa military checkpoint.

Later Tuesday evening, 10 Israeli military vehicles raided Bahaa’s home town of al-Eizariya, surrounded the area around his house, and detained his father Imad al-Hirbawi, taking him for interrogation at the illegal Israeli settlement Maale Adummim, spokesperson of the local popular resistance committees in Hani Halabiya said.

Israeli forces shoot, kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank https://t.co/LyJibgDmuQ … pic.twitter.com/DiFLNsA31e — 🌏Sarwar🌐 (@pirsarwarras) June 20, 2017

Members of the family said that Bahaa left home Tuesday afternoon after getting off of work, and said he was going to Ramallah city to shop and visit his brother who lives in there.

They told Ma’an they were “shocked” by the news of Bahaa’s killing and denounced Israel’s version of events as “false claims.”

Bahaa was the oldest sibling of ten. He worked with his father as a plumber, and was the second primary supporter of the family.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)