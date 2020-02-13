Palestinian Home in Jerusalem partially Collapses Due to Israeli Excavations

February 13, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian buildings frequently collapse in occupied Jerusalem as a result of Israel's excavations beneath the area. (Photo: File)

A Palestinian-owned house in the Old City quarter of occupied Jerusalem partially collapsed today as a result of ongoing underground excavations by Israeli authorities and illegal settler organizations.

Mr. Thaher Sharabati told WAFA that his house sustained minor landslides during the recent low pressure and the accompanying heavy rainfall, resulting from the ongoing Israeli excavations.

Sharabati lives in the house along with the rest of his 8-member family.

According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, the underground digs by Israeli settler organizations in Jerusalem without any consideration for the safety of the Palestinian families living there have posed serious threats to the Palestinian population.

Israel frequently allows excavations and archaeological digs that threaten the structural integrity of Palestinian homes and holy sites in the area.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

