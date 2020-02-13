Palestinian Home in Jerusalem partially Collapses Due to Israeli Excavations

A Palestinian-owned house in the Old City quarter of occupied Jerusalem partially collapsed today as a result of ongoing underground excavations by Israeli authorities and illegal settler organizations.

Expert warns of collapse of Jerusalem buildings due to Israeli excavations https://t.co/Ry3VcfDUF5 pic.twitter.com/aKlBkdMn77 — KhamakarPress (@KhamakarPress) February 28, 2016

Mr. Thaher Sharabati told WAFA that his house sustained minor landslides during the recent low pressure and the accompanying heavy rainfall, resulting from the ongoing Israeli excavations.

Sharabati lives in the house along with the rest of his 8-member family.

According to the Wadi Hilweh Information Center, the underground digs by Israeli settler organizations in Jerusalem without any consideration for the safety of the Palestinian families living there have posed serious threats to the Palestinian population.

Israel frequently allows excavations and archaeological digs that threaten the structural integrity of Palestinian homes and holy sites in the area.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)