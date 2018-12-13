Palestinian Injured as Jewish Settlers Attack Vehicles in Nablus

Israel fosters a "culture of impunity" for Israelis committing violent acts against Palestinians. (Photo: via Twitter)

Dozens of Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles, on Thursday, the Huwwara road near the junction of the illegal Jewish settlement of Yizthar, south of the northern occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

The Mayor of Huwwara, Nasser al-Huwwari, said that one Palestinian suffered injuries during the attack due to Jewish settlers showering the Palestinian vehicles with rocks.

He confirmed that three vehicles were severely damaged by Jewish settlers.

Al-Huwwari added that Israeli forces sealed off the main Nablus-Qalqiliya road, in addition to sealing off Huwwara and Awarta checkpoints in the south of the Nablus district.

Local sources told Ma’an clashes broke out among Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in the Asira al-Qibliya village, also south of the Nablus district.

Sources confirmed that the clashes led to dozens of Palestinians suffering from tear-gas inhalation.

Palestinian towns and villages in the Nablus area are surrounded by Jewish settlements and outposts, many of which are protected by the Israeli military and have gained notoriety for being comprised of the most extremist settlers.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

