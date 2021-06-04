Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Girl in Sheikh Jarrah

Israeli occupation forces detained a female Palestinian teenager today in the occupied Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where dozens of Palestinian families are facing an Israeli threat of eviction from their homes for the benefit of Jewish settler organizations.

Nufouth Hammad, 14, was arrested by the Israeli police in Sheikh Jarrah for painting a flag of Palestine on the faces of her colleagues during an entertainment event for Palestinian children in the neighborhood.

Hammad was taken to an Israeli police station in Salaheddine Street in occupied Jerusalem for questioning.

The flag of Palestine is banned by the Israeli occupation authorities in occupied Jerusalem and in the rest of the Palestinian land occupied since 1948.

According to Save the Children organization, every year hundreds of Palestinian children are detained by the Israeli occupation authorities. “They are the only children in the world who are systematically prosecuted through military, rather than civilian, courts,” the group has said.

