Palestinian Leadership Praises Canada’s Commitment to Not Transfer Its Embassy

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s (PLO) Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, met with Canadian ambassadors, on Monday, and called on the Canadian government not to regard the independence of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination as a “threat” to it.

Erekat met with the Canadian ambassadors to Palestine, Jordan and Israel, in the central occupied West Bank city of Jericho, to discuss the latest regional and international developments.

On Nov 29, six Resolutions in support of #Palestine were put to the vote at the #UnitedNations. #Israel, the #USA, #Canada and 3 Pacific reefs were the sole Members to vote against all six resolutions. If you think #Cuba is the issue you are delusionalhttps://t.co/d7iLXylBwY — Gilles (@GilouPil) December 3, 2018

He stressed that.

“The freedom and independence of the Palestinian people constitute the cornerstone for security, peace and stability in the region and the world, away from the policies and practices of the Israeli occupation authority, including the field executions, ethnic cleansing, arrests, house demolitions, land confiscation, and its continued settlement activities, particularly in and around the occupied city of Jerusalem.”

He also called on the Canadian government “to rely on international law and legitimacy when voting at the United Nations and other international institutions and organizations.”

Erekat further praised a letter in which Canada affirmed its commitment to not transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to East Jerusalem.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)