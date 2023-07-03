LIVE BLOG | Jenin Under Massive Israeli Attack, Many Killed, Wounded

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Many Palestinians have been reportedly killed and wounded in an ongoing Israeli military operation targeting the northern Palestinian town of Jenin and its refugee camp. This is considered the most violent Israeli army operation in the camp since the massacre of 2002.

Sources for information below are gathered from: Palestinian news agency WAFA, Palestinian Ministry of Health, Al Jazeera Arabic, News Agencies, Palestine Chronicle correspondent, and trusted social media channels.

Mon, July 3, 11:50 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health: Number of Killed in Jenin Rises to 7

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll in Jenin has risen to 7, stressing that the death toll is likely to rise due to the presence of critical injuries.

Mon, July 3, 11:30 (GMT +3)

Egypt Condemns Israeli Invasion of Jenin

A statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned the Israeli attacks on Jenin, and the killing and wounding of many Palestinains. Cairo called on the international community to stop the ongoing Israeli violations.

Mon, July 3, 11:20 (GMT +3)

Iran: This is State Terrorism

The Iranian foreign ministry condemned in a statement the ongoing Israeli attacks on Jenin, dubbing it “state terrorism”. It also said that the Israeli violence proves that normalization with Tel Aviv is ineffective in terms of holding Israel accountable.

Mon, July 3, 11:15 (GMT +3)

Jenin Brigades: Israeli Drones Downed

The Jenin Brigades resistance group said in a statement that it has downed two Israeli military drones during the Monday battles against invading Israeli soldiers. This brings to three the number of Israeli drones shot down since Sunday.

كتيبة جنين: أسقطنا طائرتين مسيرتين لقوات الاحتلال#نبأ_الأردنhttps://t.co/uajBxI3UQ6 — وكالة نبأ الأردن الإخبارية (@nabaa_jordan) July 3, 2023

Mon, July 3, 11:10 (GMT +3)

Israeli Foreign Ministry: The Military Operation Limited to Jenin

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that the current Israeli military operation will be limited to Jenin and there are no plans to expand it into other regions in the West Bank.

Mon, July 3, 11:00 (GMT +3)

Red Crescent: Let the Wounded Out

The Palestinian Red Crescent society called on Monday morning for Israel to allow wounded Palestinains in Jenin out of the area so that they may receive life-saving medical attention. Israel has imposed a complete siege on the town and refugee camp of Jenin since the start of its military attacks at dawn.

Israeli occupation forces prevent ambulance crews from entering the #Jenin refugee camp. Reports of many wounded by Israeli gunfire inside the camp who are in need of urgent medical intervention. #JeninUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/5IxB6lnXFM — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2023

Mon, July 3, 10:45 (GMT +3)

YNet Names Israeli Operation

The Israeli news website, YNet claimed that an internal document that belongs to the Israeli occupation army in the West Bank has named its current attack on Jenin: House and Garden.

Mon, July 3, 10:20 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health: 5 killed in Jenin

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has updated the number of Palestinians killed in the ongoing Israeli attack on Jenin to 5.

Mon, July 3, 10:10 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health releases names of Palestinians killed in West Bank

These are the names of the Palestinians killed in Jenin and Al-Bireh in the West Bank as a result of the massive Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank. The list will be updated regularly.

Samih Firas Abu Al-Wafa (shot in the chest) – Jenin

Hussam Muhammad Abu Dhiba (shot in the chest) – Jenin

Aws al-Hanun (shot in the chest)- Jenin

Noureddine Hossam Marshoud (shot in the head) – Jenin

Muhammad Imad Hassanein (shot in the head) – Al-Bireh

Mon, July 3, 10:00 (GMT +3)

Jenin Brigades: Our fighters are blocking the advancement of the Israeli military

In a statement, the Jenin Brigades said that its fighters have blown up an Israeli military vehicle and prevented the advancement of invading Isreali soldiers in more than one area in Jenin. It also said that fierce battles are underway around the town and the refugee camp.

Mon, July 3, 9:35 (GMT +3)

Al Jazeera correspondent in Jenin: Israeli military police shuts down all the roads leading to the town and refugee camp of Jenin

Al Jazeera correspondent in the West Bank reported that Israeli military checkpoints have been erected throughout all the roads leading to Jenin, preventing any movement in or out of the area.

Mon, July 3, 9:30 (GMT +3)

Israeli Army: Our forces are surrounding Jenin and ready for battle

A spokesman for the Israeli occupation army said that Israeli forces in Jenin are preparing for combat against Palestinian fighters. In a series of tweets, he said that Jenin is surrounded from all directions and occupation soldiers have entered the camp looking for ‘wanted’ Palestinians.

Mon, July 3, 9:00 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: International intervention is urgently needed

A statement from the Palestinian Foreign Ministry in Ramallah demanded “urgent international intervention” to stop the Israeli aggression against Jenin and its refugee camp. It called the Israeli violence in Jenin part of official Israeli policy to further push the logic of military power.

The moment massive Israeli occupation army units entered the town of #Jenin and its refugee camp #Jenin_Camp in what is described worst attack on Jenin in 20 years. pic.twitter.com/yJxBhgw8Is — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2023

Mon, July 3, 8:50 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health: Number of wounded in Jenin rises to 28

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the government hospital in Jenin is treating 28 wounded Palestinians and that eight of the injuries are in critical condition. It said that many of the critical wounds are a result of bullets in the head and the chest.

Mon, July 3, 8:50 (GMT +3)

Massive destruction in Jenin

Video circulating on social media showed the massive destruction created by Israeli military bulldozers, which joined the Israeli military in its Monday morning attack on Jenin town and its refugee camp.

Mon, July 3, 8:40 (GMT +3)

Israeli government meeting to discuss Gaza

Israeli media reported that the Israeli government is scheduled to hold a meeting in order to discuss the possibility of retaliatory attacks from besieged Gaza in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in Jenin.

Mon, July 3, 8:40 (GMT +3)

Haniyeh: The Resistance will respond

In a media statement, made following the Israeli attack on Jenin, the head of the political bureau of the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, said that Palestinian Resistance everywhere knows exactly how to respond to the Israeli aggression.

Mon, July 3, 8:35 (GMT +3)

Israeli military: 15 Palestinians detained

The Israeli Army Radio said that 15 Palestinians. have so far been arrested during the Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp. It also said that a similar number of aerial bombardments have taken place in the town of Jenin and its refugee camp.

The destruction left by Israeli bulldozers following the military invasion of the town of #Jenin and its refugee camp #Jenin_Camp pic.twitter.com/rNz2lTylr9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2023

Mon, July 3, 8:20 (GMT +3)

Palestinian Ministry of Health: 5 Palestinians Killed

According to a statement by the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 5 Palestinians have been killed, 4 in Jenin and one in the town of Al-Bireh. This raises the number of Palestinians killed since the beginning of the year to 185.

Mon, July 3, 8:20 (GMT +3)

WATCH: Israeli military bulldozer blows up

A video circulated on social media shows the moment that an IED placed by the Palestinian Resistance in Jenin blew up under an Israeli military bulldozer at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp.

The moment a fortified Israeli military bulldozer blew up by IED planted in advance by the #PalestinianResistance in the #Jenin refugee camp #Jenin_Camp pic.twitter.com/Q0InAzXN76 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 3, 2023

Mon, July 3, 8:10 (GMT +3)

Israel’s opposition leader fully supports Netanyahu

In a tweet, the leader of the Israeli opposition and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid declared his full support of the Israeli military operation in Jenin.

(The Palestine Chronicle)