West Bank Village on Strike over Jerusalem Municipality Negligence

The Um Tuba schools from the village of Um Tuba, near Jerusalem, have started a general strike in protest against the Israeli Occupations Jerusalem Municipality’s neglect of students’ safety.

The head of the Parents’ Committee in Um Tuba, Ashraf Abu Teir, told the Press that the village schools have started a general strike in response to the municipality’s failure to respond to their demands to provide safety measures for the village’s students who study in buildings rented by the municipality which lack safety requirements.

Abu Teir said nearly 1,500 students in the village schools are at risk because of the lack of road safety, pedestrian crossings, traffic lights and safety barriers which led to many accidents.

The Israeli Jerusalem Municipality has recently contacted the schools’ principals to arrange for a meeting.

