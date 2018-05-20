Palestinians in Jerusalem Reject Ramadan Meals Provided by UAE

Jerusalemite activists have launched a hashtag on Twitter – #WeAreNotHungry – as a rejection of Ramadan meals provided by the UAE for visitors to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They argue that the Gulf State is consorting with the Israeli occupation of Palestine, having sent a team to cyclists to participate in the international Giro d’Italia cycle race which passed through occupied Jerusalem on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba.

Opinion By: Ramzy Baroud An Affront to History: Giro d’Italia’s ‘Sport-Washing’ of Israeli Apartheidhttps://t.co/uB5Rrc28Rz — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 14, 2018

The Palestinian Olympic Committee has condemned the participation of UAE riders in the race. It described such participation as a precedent of such gravity that it is treason against the great struggle of the Palestinian people.

#Palestinians have expressed outrage at teams from the #UAE and #Bahrain for taking part in the opening legs of the Giro d’Italia cycling race in #Israel over the weekend, which they say undermined #Arab solidarity with their cause.https://t.co/G7yF7VRfTf#Palestine — Dr. Ali Bakeer (@AliBakeer) May 7, 2018

According to Hebrew-language radio in Israel, the normalization of relations between the occupation state and the UAE is such that Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara has received an official invitation to visit the Emirates. The Israeli minister added that he is also expecting Gulf officials to visit Israel soon.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)