Palestinians in Jerusalem Reject Ramadan Meals Provided by UAE

May 20, 2018 Blog, News
Palestinian worshipers pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the first Friday prayers of Ramadan. (Photo: via Twitter)

Jerusalemite activists have launched a hashtag on Twitter – #WeAreNotHungry – as a rejection of Ramadan meals provided by the UAE for visitors to Al-Aqsa Mosque.

They argue that the Gulf State is consorting with the Israeli occupation of Palestine, having sent a team to cyclists to participate in the international Giro d’Italia cycle race which passed through occupied Jerusalem on the 70th anniversary of the Nakba.

The Palestinian Olympic Committee has condemned the participation of UAE riders in the race. It described such participation as a precedent of such gravity that it is treason against the great struggle of the Palestinian people.

According to Hebrew-language radio in Israel, the normalization of relations between the occupation state and the UAE is such that Minister of Communications Ayoob Kara has received an official invitation to visit the Emirates. The Israeli minister added that he is also expecting Gulf officials to visit Israel soon.

