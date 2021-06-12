Israeli Police Approve Controversial Flag March in Jerusalem

After weeks of controversy over security concerns, Israeli police approved a flag march organized by right-wing Jewish Israelis including ministers and MKs, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Friday.

Haaretz reported that the flag march would be held on Tuesday, noting that it is planned to pass through the Muslim Quarter in the Holy City and is to arrive at Damascus Gate, a flashpoint of tensions between Palestinians and police in recent months.

The march will travel from Damascus Gate to pass to Jaffa Gate and head towards the Western Wall of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“We thank the Israel Police, police commissioner and Jerusalem District for their cooperation and are happy that Israeli flags will be flown with pride in all parts of the Old City,” the organizers stated.

According to Haaretz, they added: “We call on all citizens of Israel to join us this Tuesday with Israeli flags, to praise Israeli heroism and dance with joy in Jerusalem.”

Previously, the Israeli security cabinet decided not to hold the flag march, fearing it would infuriate Palestinian resistance in Gaza, who would respond by launching rockets at Israeli targets.

The KKK-like Lehava & attendant hooligans, including Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism party, which sits in the Knesset, want to have their "Death to Arabs" march again on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/k0hiABg55k — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) June 5, 2021

Extremist right-wing Kahanist MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir and May Golden went down to the streets of Jerusalem on Wednesday. However, the Israeli Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai banned them from marching to Damascus Gate with the planned flag march the following day.

At the same time, Hamas’s military wing expressed: “We are closely following the provocative and aggressive actions by the usurpers and their leaders in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque. We warn against harming Al-Aqsa and salute her free defenders in Jerusalem.”

