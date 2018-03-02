No Road Safety for 1,500 Palestinian Students in Um Tuba

The Um Tuba schools from the village of Um Tuba, near Jerusalem, have started a general strike in protest against the Israeli Jerusalem Municipality’s neglect of students’ safety.

The head of the Parents’ Committee in Um Tuba, Ashraf Abu Teir, told Quds Press that the village schools have started a general strike in protest against the Israeli Jerusalem Municipality.

In fact, the municipality failed to respond to their demands to provide safety measures for the village’s students who study in buildings rented by the municipality which lack safety requirements.

Abu Teir said nearly 1,500 students in the village schools are at risk because of the lack of road safety, pedestrian crossings, traffic lights and safety barriers, which led to many accidents.

However, new construction work on a road near occupied East Jerusalem could portend the imminent opening of an “apartheid road”, according to the Israeli NGO Ir Amim.

The new road will serve traffic between Jerusalem and illegal settlements to the northeast.

