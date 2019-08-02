PLO Pleads to EU to Stop Israel ‘Crimes’ against Palestinian Prisoners

Palestinian activists take part in a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) appealed Friday to the European Union and human rights organizations to “intervene urgently” to stop Israel’s “ongoing crimes” against Palestinian detainees, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Palestinian leadership is making intensive efforts to hold Israel accountable for its grave violations against the Palestinian people, especially the Palestinian prisoners,” PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat said during a meeting with ambassadors and consuls of EU countries.

Erekat briefed officials on the latest prominent violations committed by Israel against Palestinian people, and prisoners in particular, including torture, degrading treatment, medical negligence and more.

According to Palestinian figures, about 5,500 Palestinians, including many women and children, are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

