PLO’s Central Council to Adopt New Political Perspective, Says President (VIDEO)

President of the Palestinian National Council (PNC) Salim Zanoun said on Monday that the upcoming Central Council meeting scheduled for January 14 in Ramallah will seek a new political perspective to respond to US President Donald Trump’s decision recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Zanoun told the official Palestine TV that in addition to discussing how to confront the US decision on Jerusalem, the meeting will also discuss what to do regarding the recent decision of the governing Israeli party, the Likud, to annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to Israel.

This is what life is like under Israeli occupation: a child was shot in the head at close range and lost half of his skull. pic.twitter.com/UOUybzXiZ8 — Palestine Observer (@PalObserver) January 8, 2018

He said the meeting will review the past political phase starting from the signing of the Oslo Accords with Israel in 1993 until the moment.

Reinforcing national unity, reinvigorating non-violent popular resistance against the Israeli occupation and activating the Palestinian Central Council (PCC) will also be addressed during the meeting, Zanoun added.

He said that the PA president Mahmoud Abbas will open the meeting with a speech, explaining that invitations have already been sent out to all Palestinian political groups, including Hamas, to attend the meeting, pointing out the possibility that some PCC members in exile will not be allowed by Israel to enter the occupied territories to attend the meeting in Ramallah.

Zanoun expressed hope that Hamas will attend the meeting if not by its people in Gaza for fear of arrest by Israel since they can only reach Ramallah through Israel, then by its representatives in the West Bank.

Arab League push for int'l resolution declaring East J'salem the capital of Palestine https://t.co/WDkf1ZzM87 pic.twitter.com/onVRGSafJV — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) January 8, 2018

“We urged Hamas to repeat the events of the meeting in Gaza in the 1990s when (assassinated Hamas leader) Sheikh Ahmad Yassin answered our invitation and headed a Hamas delegation to the Central Council meeting where he also gave a speech,” said Zanoun.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)