Pompeo: US Will ‘Do’ Its Best to Stop Corbyn from Being Elected as Prime Minister

In the most recent showcase of United States (U.S.) meddling in foreign governments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged, in a leaked conversation with British Jewish leaders, that his country will “push-back” against Labour’s party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s bid to get elected as Prime Minister.

So now we have Mike Pompeo, America’s current Secretary of State, on a visit to the UK, assuring a group of British Jewish leaders in a closed-door meeting that the US would work to prevent Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn from becoming prime minister. https://t.co/t54lunP80E — CounterPunch (@NatCounterPunch) June 11, 2019

Pompeo is heard saying:

“It could be that Mr. Corbyn manages to run the gauntlet and get elected. It’s possible. You should know, we won’t wait for him to do those things to begin to push back. We will do our level best. It’s too risky and too important and too hard once it’s already happened.”

The recording was leaked to The Washington Post and revealed on Sunday after sustained accusations of antisemitism within the party. These allegations have mainly being driven by mainstream media and certain pro-Israeli groups against Labour’s leadership.

Uh… What Did Pompeo Mean When He Vowed To “Push Back” Against Corbyn? Pompeo's leaked comments about preemptively pushing back against #Corbyn sound an awful lot like a top US official promising to interfere in the UK's democratic process. #JeremyCorbyn https://t.co/QX9U3HDeHy — Caitlin Johnstone ⏳ (@caitoz) June 10, 2019

Corbyn has long been a campaigner against Israeli occupation and supporter of Palestinian rights, which many journalists have labeled as anti-semitic.

Labour’s spokesperson stated:

“President Trump and his officials’ attempts to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister are an entirely unacceptable interference in the UK’s democracy.”

He added that the party was “fully committed to the support, defense and celebration of the Jewish community and is implacably opposed to antisemitism in any form”.

(TeleSur, PC, Social Media)