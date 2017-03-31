Prisoner Group Accuses Israel of Strangling Palestinian Prisoner

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many held without trial are in Israeli jails. (Photo: via MEMO)

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) has accused Israeli Intelligence agents on Wednesday of “attempting to strangle a Palestinian teen while interrogating him at al-Maskubiya detention center, west of occupied Jerusalem.”

The PPS said in a statement that “Israeli interrogators assaulted the prisoner Mohammed al-Khdour, 18, from Biddu town, northwest of occupied Jerusalem, to extract forced confessions.”

Israeli authorities arrested Khdour on 22nd of March 2017, and an Israeli court extended his detention to 30th of March 2017.

According to human rights activists and specialists in the Palestinian prisoners’ affairs, the Israeli authorities practice systematic torture against the Palestinian prisoners. They stressed that most of them, especially those who were arrested during the Jerusalem Intifada, were subjected to physical and psychological torture.

The Center affirmed that statistics showed that 98% of the prisoners arrested by the Israeli authorities were tortured in the various Israeli detention and interrogation centers.

Human rights sources estimate that there are 7,000 Palestinian prisoners distributed in 22 prisons and detention centers under difficult incarceration conditions, 49 of whom are females including 13 minors. The number of the detained Palestinian children reached 350 languishing in Ofer and Megiddo prisons, while the number of administrative detainees amounted to 700.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)