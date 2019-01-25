Ramzy’s Baroud Book Tour in Atlanta, GA: ‘Reclaiming the Self’

January 25, 2019 Blog, Books
Palestine Chronicle Editor, Dr. Ramzy Baroud. (Photo: File)

Friends and Readers in Atlanta, GA

I look forward to my speaking tour in your city and having the chance to meet and converse with some of you in person.

If you wish to attend any of my talks, please note the information and links below about my forthcoming events starting, January 27:

Sunday, January 27 – 10 am
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Adult Sunday School

https://northminster-atl.org/winter-quarter-today-10-class…/

Sunday, January 27 – 3 pm
Columbia Theological Seminary

https://www.facebook.com/events/611691145957201/

https://atlanta.carpe-diem.events/…/9378378-what-if-the-pa…/

Monday, January 28 – 10 am
Agnes Scott College

Tuesday, January 29 – 12:30 am
Kennesaw State University

Wednesday, January 30 – 7:20 am
Columbia Theological Seminary

https://www.facebook.com/events/911648409182633/

I look forward to meeting you in Atlanta.

Ramzy Baroud

Palestine Chronicle Editor

