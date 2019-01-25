Ramzy’s Baroud Book Tour in Atlanta, GA: ‘Reclaiming the Self’

Friends and Readers in Atlanta, GA
I look forward to my speaking tour in your city and having the chance to meet and converse with some of you in person.
If you wish to attend any of my talks, please note the information and links below about my forthcoming events starting, January 27:
Sunday, January 27 – 10 am
Northminster Presbyterian Church
Adult Sunday School
https://northminster-atl.org/winter-quarter-today-10-class…/
Sunday, January 27 – 3 pm
Columbia Theological Seminary
https://www.facebook.com/events/611691145957201/
https://atlanta.carpe-diem.events/…/9378378-what-if-the-pa…/
Monday, January 28 – 10 am
Agnes Scott College
Tuesday, January 29 – 12:30 am
Kennesaw State University
Wednesday, January 30 – 7:20 am
Columbia Theological Seminary
https://www.facebook.com/events/911648409182633/
I look forward to meeting you in Atlanta.
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine Chronicle Editor
