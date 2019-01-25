Ramzy’s Baroud Book Tour in Atlanta, GA: ‘Reclaiming the Self’

Friends and Readers in Atlanta, GA

I look forward to my speaking tour in your city and having the chance to meet and converse with some of you in person.

If you wish to attend any of my talks, please note the information and links below about my forthcoming events starting, January 27:

Sunday, January 27 – 10 am

Northminster Presbyterian Church

Adult Sunday School

https://northminster-atl.org/winter-quarter-today-10-class…/