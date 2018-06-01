Red Cross Appeals for Medical Aid for Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called for providing surgical and medical needs to the Gaza Strip yesterday, after thousands of demonstrators were injured during peaceful protests since March 30.

The Red Cross is sending war surgeons to Gaza to help treat the wounded. At least 122 Palestinians have been killed and over 13,000 injured by Israeli fire since the end of March. No Israelis have been killed. One soldier was reportedly wounded.pic.twitter.com/RwX86yRGTV — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 31, 2018

The head of the International Committee of the Red Cross for the Middle East, Robert Mardini, told a press conference in Geneva yesterday that the committee sent two surgical teams to Gaza and set up a unit at Al-Shifa Hospital to treat hundreds of injured protestors during the demonstrations.

The International Committee of the #RedCross (ICRC) said on Thursday it was sending two surgical teams to #Gaza and setting up a surgical unit in the enclave’s main hospital to treat heavy casualties pic.twitter.com/VjHbnybQfr — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) May 31, 2018

Mardini said that facilitating the arrival of medical personnel and supplies would help fortify the medical facilities that are struggling to help the population. He pointed out that 13,000 Palestinians were injured during the protests, including 5,400 limb injuries.

The Red Cross warns that Gaza was facing an "epic" crisis, after weeks of violence has left more than 13,000 Palestinians wounded, overwhelming an already disastrously weak health system https://t.co/FBoK6vfGWa pic.twitter.com/Irmc731UNk — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 31, 2018

The Ministry of Health said in a report that 120 Palestinians were killed during the March of Return, which started on March 30, while about 13,000 were injured either by live fire or the use of tear gas.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)