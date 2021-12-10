‘F*** Him’: Former US President Trump Lashes out at Israel’s Netanyahu

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Former US President Donald Trump has strongly criticized ex Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of disloyalty, Israeli Media reported on Friday.

Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot released excerpts of two interviews that Trump gave to journalist Barak Ravid in April and July, for a book about the Middle East.

JUST IN: Trump accuses Netanyahu of disloyalty: "F–k him" https://t.co/y5nfBc4lJp — Axios (@axios) December 10, 2021

“The first person who congratulated [Joe Biden] was Bibi [Benjamin] Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with… Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake, f*** him,” Trump said.

Trump also commented on several concessions that he made to Netanyahu during his term in office, including the United States recognition of the Golan Heights as part of Israel, in March 2019.

PM Netanyahu will present to the government a resolution calling for naming a new community in the Golan Heights after @POTUS Donald Trump, as a token of appreciation for his recognition of Israel's eternal sovereignty over the Golan. pic.twitter.com/buGR93lAob — Ofir Gendelman (@ofirgendelman) April 23, 2019

“Take the Golan for example,” Trump said, “That was a big deal. People say that was a $10 billion gift. I did it right before the election, which helped him (Netanyahu) a lot… he would have lost the election if it wasn’t for me. So he tied. He went up a lot after I did it. He went up 10 points or 15 points after I did Golan Heights.”

Trump took several steps in support of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the move of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

The Trump Administration also declared that the US did not consider Israeli settlements to be illegal under international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle)