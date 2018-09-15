Red Cross: ‘Israel Must Abide by International Humanitarian Law’

Israeli soldiers beating a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

The International Committee of the Red Cross has insisted that, as the occupying power in the West Bank, Israel is bound by international humanitarian law.

David Quesne, the head of the ICRC mission in Jerusalem, explained:

“It has a duty to ensure the protection, security, and welfare of the people living under occupation and to guarantee that they can live as normal a life as possible, in accordance with their own laws, culture and traditions.”

The ICRC official also expressed concern that Israel is to demolish the Palestinian West Bank village of Khan Al-Ahmar and called for the state to respect the law.

He said:

“The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply concerned by Israel’s decision to demolish private houses and other structures in Khan Al-Ahmar village in Area C of the West Bank. The planned demolitions will dramatically affect the lives and dignity of this community.”

In his statement, Quesne pointed out that,

“As long as zoning and planning policies in the West Bank fail to serve the population living under occupation, they cannot be used as justification for the destruction of property.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

