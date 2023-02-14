Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Teenager in Faraa Refugee Camp

A 17-year-old Palestinian boy, who was shot and critically injured on Tuesday morning by Israeli army gunfire in the Faraa refugee camp, succumbed to his wounds, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Mahmoud Majed al-Aydi was shot in the head and was moved to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

A large Israeli force raided the Faraa refugee camp, near the Jordan Valley city of Tubas, on Tuesday early morning.

Clashes broke out between residents and the Israeli army, which used live ammunition against Palestinians, hitting al-Aydi in the head. The boy was rushed to the hospital and later declared dead.

The Israeli army left the camp after arresting one person.

With the killing of al-Aydi, the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army and Jewish settlers since the beginning of the year raised to 48, including 11 children and an elderly woman.

(PC, WAFA)