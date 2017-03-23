Report: 500 Palestinians Sentenced to Life in Israeli Jails

Families of Palestinian prisoners calling for their release from Israeli jails. (Photo: Activestills.org)

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Center for Studies (PPCS) said on Monday that a Palestinian was sentenced to life in Israeli prison on Sunday, making him the 500th Palestinian to be serving a life sentence in Israeli custody currently.

PPCS spokesman Riyad al-Ashqar said “the Israeli military Ofer court had sentenced Muhammad Abd al-Basit Hroub, a 23-year-old resident of the Hebron-area village of Deir Samit, to four life sentences and a 750,000-shekel ($206,900) fine for his alleged involvement in a shooting attack in November 2015 which killed an Israeli settler, an American, and a Palestinian bystander.”

Daughter of prisoner Ayman Sharabati, spending life sentence in Israeli jails, #hugs him for #first_time_in_her_life pic.twitter.com/9HlIUJoOFP — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 29, 2016

Al-Ashqar noted that Israeli law defined life sentences as lasting 99 years.

Israeli courts usually sentence Palestinians to life in prison when they are allegedly involved in deadly attacks against Israelis.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)