Palestinian Students Attacked by Israeli Forces Near Nablus

The young students of the Burin Secondary school, to the south of Nablus, were attacked today by Israeli occupation forces.
🇵🇸#Palestine :: #Photos :: Students of Burin School left their class rooms after attacking their school by tear gas . . هروب الطلبة من فصولهم بسبب قنابل الغاز التي أطلقها الاحتلال خلال مواجهات في قرية بورين جنوب غرب نابلس، اليوم. . #Türkçe : #Filistin : işgalci güçlerin Burin okuluna biber gazı ile saldırmasının ardından öğrenciler okullarını terk etmek zorunda kaldı. . DE: Nachdem ihre Schule von Soldaten der israelischen Okkupation mit Tränengas besprüht wurde, rannten die Kinder aus dem Schulgebäude im Dorf Burin.
According to Ibrahim Omran, the school’s principal, clashes broke out between students and Israeli soldiers during the students’ morning break time.
Soldiers reportedly attacked the students, firing stun grenades and tear gas bombs at the school’s campus while students were on their morning break. No injuries were reported.
(Wafa, PC, Social Media)
