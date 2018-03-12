Palestinian Students Attacked by Israeli Forces Near Nablus

March 12, 2018
Tear gas being fired into a school in Burin, in 2014. (Photo: Zakaria Sadah, Rabbis for Human Rights)

The young students of the Burin Secondary school, to the south of Nablus, were attacked today by Israeli occupation forces.

According to Ibrahim Omran, the school’s principal, clashes broke out between students and Israeli soldiers during the students’ morning break time.

Soldiers reportedly attacked the students, firing stun grenades and tear gas bombs at the school’s campus while students were on their morning break. No injuries were reported.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

