They Tried to Poison Me with ‘Chemical Substance’: Archbishop Hanna Urges Unity from His Hospital Bed in Jordan

December 23, 2019 News, Slider
The Palestinian Archbishop of Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Church, Atallah Hanna, in his hospital bed in Jordan. (Photo: via Twitter)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Archbishop Atallah Hanna, Head of the Sebastia Diocese of the Greek Orthodox Church in Jerusalem, told Al Quds News on Monday that he holds Israel responsible for poisoning him last Wednesday, December 18.

The outspoken Archbishop was reportedly rushed to the hospital after what seemed like an Israeli gas canister was fired into his church in the occupied Palestinian city of Jerusalem. The Palestine Chronicle reported on the incident, along with other news websites, although exact details of what had taken place remained unclear.

Speaking to Jordanian media while receiving treatment at the Jordan Hospital today, Archbishop Hanna told journalists that the Israeli occupation is responsible for poisoning him using a “chemical substance”.

Archbishop Hanna went as far as asserting that the Israeli occupation “may have attempted to assassinate him or keep him sick all his life, indicating that the substance has very serious effects, especially on the nervous system,” reported Quds News.

The Christian Palestinian leader, who remains one of the most critical voices of the Israeli occupation, and a lead advocate of unity among Palestinians, is expected to remain in the Jordanian hospital in the coming days.

Despite his ailment, Hanna called for Muslim and Christian unity and brotherhood and said that by targeting him, Israel has targeted all Palestinians. 

“We celebrate the birth of Christ as one family and our enemies want us to be fragmented”, Archbishop Hanna said.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Bashir, who is in charge of Archbishop Hanna’s care, assured journalists that Hanna is in stable condition.

Bashir also said that further medical examinations will be conducted during Archbishop Hanna’s stay at the hospital, reported Roya News.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

