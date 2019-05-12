Thousands of People March for Palestine in London (VIDEO)

May 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday to mark the seventy-first anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba. (Photo_:via Social Media)

Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday to mark the seventy-first anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe), which coincides this year with plans for a new deal that will liquidate the Palestinian issue.

“Free Palestine”, and “End Siege in Gaza” protesters shouted, carrying pro-Palestinian placards.

The procession started in Portland Place and protesters marched through Oxford Circus and Trafalgar Square to reach Downing Street where the government offices are located.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, affirmed the utter rejection of the Palestinian people and their leadership of all that has been leaked about the suspicious “deal of the century.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn supported the march on Twitter.

Corbyn wrote:

“We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people …No peace plan can succeed at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The demonstration was organized for by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and Stop the War Campaign (STW).

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Blog

Tunisia’s Largest Union Joins BDS

May 31, 2018 Blog, News

The Tunisian General Labour Union announced that it has joined the Palestinian international Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement. Tunisia's powerful union calls for protests to topple the government – Reuters AlertNet http://t.co/3uZfm03vss #Gaza #BDS […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.