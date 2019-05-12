Thousands of people marched through central London on Saturday to mark the seventy-first anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba (Catastrophe), which coincides this year with plans for a new deal that will liquidate the Palestinian issue.

Ahed Tamimi, the Palestinian teen whose act of defiance towards Israeli soldiers went viral in 2017, participated in a London march to commemorate the Nakba, the catastrophe, the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by Israeli forces. pic.twitter.com/s57k3ImTup — The IMEU (@theIMEU) May 11, 2019

“Free Palestine”, and “End Siege in Gaza” protesters shouted, carrying pro-Palestinian placards.

The procession started in Portland Place and protesters marched through Oxford Circus and Trafalgar Square to reach Downing Street where the government offices are located.

Banner for #Gaza at the Annual Al-Quds March in London, UK, on 10 June 2018 in support of the oppressed people of #Palestine. (Photo by Alex Cavendish/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

✌️🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/yikrSCgorC — Carlos Latuff (@LatuffCartoons) May 12, 2019

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, affirmed the utter rejection of the Palestinian people and their leadership of all that has been leaked about the suspicious “deal of the century.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn supported the march on Twitter.

Marchers in central London chanted "Palestine will be free" as they demanded the right of return for Palestinian refugees who were expelled or fled from their homes during the Nakba, or catastrophe. https://t.co/JC77VOc14H — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) May 12, 2019

Corbyn wrote:

“We cannot stand by or stay silent at the continuing denial of rights and justice to the Palestinian people …No peace plan can succeed at the expense of the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The demonstration was organized for by the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and Stop the War Campaign (STW).

