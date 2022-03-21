By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As part of the build-up of the International Day of Action, which will take place next Wednesday, 25 prominent academics have signed an open letter to universities worldwide calling on them to divest from Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The open letter, a copy of which was sent to The Palestine Chronicle, has been coordinated by the UK- based solidarity group Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA) and a coalition of university student societies across the UK.

📢STUDENTS! Join FOA's International Day of Action on Wednesday 23rd March. We are calling on all students from around the world to demand your university #Divest4Palestine 🇵🇸 To receive your free #Divest4Palestine banner and information pack email ibrahim@foa.org.uk pic.twitter.com/OOpZDh09ZS — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) February 11, 2022

“In the last few weeks, we have seen boycotts, divestment from and sanctions on Russia for its invasion and occupation of Ukraine. Individuals and companies have boycotted Russian goods, and governments have imposed extensive sanctions on Russia in response to its actions,” the letter reads.

“We call on our institutions to take action and divest for Palestine. We have now seen what can be achieved when we unite against those who break international law, and we must do the same for Palestine,” the academics wrote.

Israeli Apartheid Week is just around the corner! What does this annual week of events encompass? What is meant when we say "Israeli Apartheid"? Check out this thread to find out #IsraeliApartheidWeek2022 #IsraeliApartheidWeek#BoycottHaifaU #FreePalestine #BDS #Divest4Palestine pic.twitter.com/OVEWrttnne — SOAS Palestine Society (@SOAS_Palestine) March 17, 2022

Signatories include Professor Gilbert Achcar (SOAS), Professor Ilan Pappe (Exeter), Professor Robin D. G. Kelley (UCLA), Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney (Kent) and Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE (York). The letter has also been signed by prominent young Palestinian activist Mohammed El-Kurd.

On Wednesday, March 23, students at universities across the world are expected to hold demonstrations on campus and message their Vice Chancellors, calling for a full withdrawal of investments in companies complicit in the illegal occupation of Palestine.

Below is the full list of the signatories:

Professor Gilbert Achcar, SOAS University of London Professor Talal Asad, City University of New York Haim Bresheeth, SOAS University of London

Marina Calculli, Sciences Po

Mike Cushman, LSE

Natalia Donner, Leiden University

Professor Mohamed El-Gomati OBE, University of York

Sai Englert, Leiden University

Assistant Professor Layal Ftouni, Utrecht University

Professor John Garrett, retired

Associate Professor David Heap, University of Western Ontario Sandew Hira, International Institute for Scientific Research Professor Khaled Hroub, Northwestern University/Qatar Professor Robin D. G. Kelley, UCLA

Dr. Jens Lerche, SOAS University of London

Associate Professor Ethan Mark, Leiden University

Elena Burgos Martínez, Leiden University

Professor Nur Masalha, SOAS University of London

Professor Ilan Pappe, University of Exeter

Dr. Barbara Pizziconi, SOAS University of London

Arnout van Ree, Leiden University

Professor Emerita Caroline Rooney, University of Kent Professor Jonathan Rosenhead, LSE

Professor Richard Seaford, University of Exeter

Dr. Henny Ziai, SOAS University of London

To read the full text of the letter, please click here.

(The Palestine Chronicle)