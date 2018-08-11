Thousands Rally against Nation-state Law in Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protesting the nation-state law gathered in Tel Aviv Saturday night.

Palestinian flags fly at Arab-led rally in Tel Aviv against nation-state law https://t.co/YzhC1LMwsM pic.twitter.com/5LjeWC04ln — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) August 11, 2018

Some protesters came waving Palestinian flags. Demonstrators held signs emblazoned with statements such as “Nation-state is apartheid.”

Thousands attend Arab-led rally in Tel Aviv against Jewish 'nation state' bill https://t.co/U6oA8QejE7 pic.twitter.com/1YPaht1ZCa — CTV News (@CTVNews) August 11, 2018

Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing rally. In response to protesters waving Palestinian flags, Netanyahu wrote on his official handle:

“There is no better testimony for the necessity of the nation-state law. We will continue to wave the Israeli flag proudly and sing the anthem (Hatikva) with even greater pride.”

Ayman Odeh disses the Druze: "This is the 1st time that tens of thousands of Arabs have come to Tel Aviv with Jewish democratic groups. They came to say this is not the end of the demonstrations, but the 1st serious demonstration against #NationStateLaw." https://t.co/ZkrAlg7H9n — Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) August 11, 2018

(Haaretz, PC, Social Media)