Thousands Rally against Nation-state Law in Tel Aviv (VIDEO)

August 11, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Thousands attend Arab-led rally in Tel Aviv against Jewish 'nation state' law. (Photo: via Twitter)

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protesting the nation-state law gathered in Tel Aviv Saturday night.

Some protesters came waving Palestinian flags. Demonstrators held signs emblazoned with statements such as “Nation-state is apartheid.”

Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took to Twitter to comment on the ongoing rally. In response to protesters waving Palestinian flags, Netanyahu wrote on his official handle:

“There is no better testimony for the necessity of the nation-state law. We will continue to wave the Israeli flag proudly and sing the anthem (Hatikva) with even greater pride.”

