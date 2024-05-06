Gaza Ceasefire Proposal – Full Text

Below is the full proposal for Gaza ceasefire and prisoners exchange, which was accepted by Hamas on Monday.

The text below is a draft translation of the Arabic text, which was published by Al-Jazeera Arabic website.

Proposed Agreement

Basic principles for an agreement between the Israeli side and the Palestinian side in Gaza on the exchange of detainees and prisoners between the two sides and the return of sustainable calm.

The framework agreement aims to release all Israeli detainees in the Gaza Strip, civilians, and soldiers, whether alive or otherwise, from all periods and times in exchange for an agreed number of prisoners in Israeli prisons, and a return to sustainable calm in order to achieve a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and the lifting of the siege.

The framework agreement consists of 3 interconnected phases, as follows:

First Stage (42 days)

The temporary cessation of mutual military operations between the parties, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces east and away from densely populated areas to an region along the border in all areas of the Gaza Strip (including Wadi Gaza, Netzarim axis and Kuwait roundabout) as indicated below:

Suspend flights (military and reconnaissance) in the Gaza Strip for 10 hours a day, and for 12 hours on the days of release of detainees and prisoners. Return of IDPs to their areas of residence, withdrawal from Wadi Gaza (Netzarim axis and Kuwait roundabout). On the third day (after the release of 3 detainees), the Israeli forces completely withdraw from Al-Rasheed Street in the east to Salah Al-Din Street, completely dismantle the military sites and installations in this area, start the return of the displaced to their areas of residence (without carrying weapons during their return), the free movement of residents in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and the entry of humanitarian aid from Al-Rashid Street from the first day without hindrance. On the 22nd day (after the release of half of the living civilian detainees, including female soldiers), Israeli forces withdraw from the central Gaza Strip (especially the Netzarim Shuhada axis and the Kuwait roundabout axis) east of Salah al-Din Road to a nearby area along the border, the complete dismantling of military sites and installations, the continued return of displaced persons to their places of residence in the northern Gaza Strip, and the freedom of movement of residents in all areas of the Gaza Strip. From the first day, the entry of intensive and sufficient quantities of humanitarian aid, relief materials and fuel (600 trucks per day, to include 50 fuel trucks, of which 300 to the north), including fuel for the operation of the power plant, trade and equipment necessary to remove rubble, and the rehabilitation and operation of hospitals, health centers and bakeries in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and to continue this throughout all stages of the agreement.

Exchange of Detainees and Prisoners between the Two Sides:

During the first phase, Hamas released 33 Israeli detainees (alive or dead), including women (civilians and soldiers), children (under 19 non-soldiers), the elderly (over the age of 50) and the sick, in exchange for a number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detention centers, according to the following:

Hamas releases all living Israeli detainees, both civilian women and children (under the age of 19 who are not soldiers), while Israel releases 30 children and women for every Israeli detainee released, based on lists provided by Hamas according to the oldest detainee. Hamas releases all living Israeli detainees, the elderly (over the age of 50), the sick, and wounded civilians, while Israel releases 30 elderly (over 50) and sick prisoners for each Israeli detainee, based on lists provided by Hamas according to the oldest detainee. Hamas releases all living Israeli soldiers, while Israel releases 50 prisoners from its prisons for every Israeli soldier released (30 life sentences and 20 sentences) based on lists provided by Hamas.

Scheduling the Exchange of Detainees and Prisoners between the Two Parties in the First Stage:

Hamas releases 3 Israeli detainees on the third day of the agreement, after which Hamas releases 3 more detainees every seven days, starting with women as much as possible (civilians and soldiers), and in the sixth week Hamas releases all the remaining civilian detainees included in this stage, in return Israel releases the agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons, according to the lists to be provided by Hamas. By the seventh day (if possible) Hamas will provide information on Israeli detainees to be released at this stage. On the 22nd day, the Israeli side releases all the prisoners of the Shalit deal who have been re-arrested. If the number of Israeli living detainees does not reach 33, the number of bodies of the same categories will be completed for this stage, in return Israel will release all women and children (under the age of 19) who were arrested from the Gaza Strip after October 7, 2023, provided that this will take place in the fifth week of this stage. The exchange process depends on compliance with the terms of the agreement, including the cessation of mutual military operations, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, the return of displaced persons and the entry of humanitarian aid. Complete the necessary legal procedures to ensure that freed Palestinian prisoners are not arrested on the same charges on which they were previously detained.

The keys to the first stage described above do not form the basis for negotiating the keys to the second stage. Lift the measures and penalties taken against prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons and detention camps after October 7, 2023, and improve their conditions, including those arrested after this date. No later than the 16th day of the first phase, indirect talks will begin between the two parties on agreeing on the details of the second phase of this agreement, regarding the keys to the exchange of prisoners and detainees from both sides (soldiers and the remaining men), provided that they are completed and agreed upon before the end of the fifth week of this phase. The United Nations and its relevant agencies, including UNRWA and other international organizations, should carry out their work in providing humanitarian services in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and continue to do so throughout the agreement. Start the rehabilitation of infrastructure (electricity, water, sewage, communications and roads) in all areas of the Gaza Strip, and introduce the necessary equipment for civil defense, and to remove rubble and rubble, and continue to do so at all stages of the agreement. Facilitate the entry of supplies and requirements to accommodate and shelter displaced people who lost their homes during the war (at least 60,000 temporary houses – caravans – and 200,000 tents). Starting from the first day of this phase, an agreed number (not less than 50) wounded military personnel will be allowed to travel through the Rafah crossing to receive medical treatment, the number of passengers, sick and wounded will increase through the Rafah crossing, and the restrictions on passengers will be lifted, and the movement of goods and trade will resume without restrictions. Initiate the necessary arrangements and plans for the comprehensive reconstruction of civilian homes and facilities and civilian infrastructure destroyed by the war and compensate those affected under the supervision of a number of countries and organizations, including Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations. All measures at this stage, including the temporary cessation of mutual military operations, relief and shelter, withdrawal of forces, etc., will continue in the second phase until a sustainable calm (cessation of military and hostilities) is declared.

Second Stage (42 days):

Announcing the return of sustainable calm (permanent cessation of military and hostilities) and its entry into force before the start of the exchange of detainees and prisoners between the two parties. All the remaining surviving Israeli men (civilians and soldiers) – in exchange for an agreed number of prisoners in Israeli prisons and detainees in Israeli detention camps, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces out of the Gaza Strip.

Third Stage (42 days):

Exchange of bodies and remains of the dead on both sides after reaching them and identifying them. Start implementing the reconstruction plan for the Gaza Strip for a period of 3 to 5 years, including homes, civilian facilities, and infrastructure, and compensate all those affected under the supervision of a number of countries and organizations, including: Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations. Completely end the blockade on the Gaza Strip.

Guarantors of the Agreement:

Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and the United Nations.

