The Trump administration has announced it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to be illegal, reversing 50 years of policy. The announcement is seen as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who risks losing his post as his rival tries to shape a new coalition government this week.
Ramzy Baroud, Journalist, Author and Editor of The Palestine Chronicle discusses Israel-Palestine Tensions, What’s the game end for this suspension?
