TRT: Palestine Chronicle Editor Discusses US Decision on Illegal Jewish Settlements (VIDEO)

November 19, 2019 Articles, Blog, Features, Slider, Videos
Ramzy Baroud, Journalist, Author and Editor of The Palestine Chronicle discusses Israel-Palestine Tensions. (Photo: Video Grab)

TRT World News:

The Trump administration has announced it will no longer consider Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank to be illegal, reversing 50 years of policy. The announcement is seen as a boost to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who risks losing his post as his rival tries to shape a new coalition government this week.

Ramzy Baroud, Journalist, Author and Editor of The Palestine Chronicle discusses Israel-Palestine Tensions, What’s the game end for this suspension?

(TRT World News)

 

