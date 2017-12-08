Tunisia Holds Congress Accountable for US Decision on Jerusalem

Dec 8 2017 / 5:15 pm
The Assembly of the Representatives of the People: Tunisia's legislative council (Photo via Social Media)

The Tunisian parliament yesterday voted by an absolute majority to condemn US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and held the US Congress responsible.

A majority of 121 lawmakers voted in favor of the decision, two MPs objected and two abstained.

The voting took place during an emergency session held yesterday following Trump’s announcement.

“The People’s Assembly expresses its rejection of this resolution which constitutes an attack on all human values, is a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and international legitimacy, the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and to build their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital and a direct threat to international peace and security,” the decision read.

It described the US decision as “a provocation to the feelings of Arabs and Muslims and all the free world”.

