Tunisia MP Calls for International Solidarity Campaign with Gaza (VIDEO)

International solidarity is needed to take the voice of the Palestinians’ “Great March of Return” to the world, Tunisian MP Solaf Kostantini.

Speaking to Felesteen newspaper, Kostantini said the “Great March of Return” which was launched in Gaza on March 30 “is a new Palestinian style of resistance that returned the popular support for the Palestinians cause.”

“It is a beautiful form of resistance that revived the Palestinian right of return, which is recognised by all the international conventions.”

The Tunisian MP stressed that solidarity with the Palestinian cause has become “more necessary” because the Great Return March had not received sufficient media coverage.

She said:

“All the free people in the world, including the international, Arab and Islamic parliaments are demanded to show their solidarity [with the Palestinian people] in order to take the voice of the Great Return March, which calls for popular rights, to the world.”

Solidarity “causes international embarrassment to the Israeli occupation which targets protesters, paramedics and journalists.”

