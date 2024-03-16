‘Torture, Medical Negligence’ – Detainee Accused to Be Hamas Spy Killed in Israeli Prison

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of Palestinian detainees killed since October 7 as a result of torture and medical negligence has risen to 13, according to a joint statement by the Commission and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club.

Palestinian citizen of Israel, Juma Abu Ghanima, was killed in an Israeli prison, five days after Israeli authorities announced that he had been transferred, in serious health condition, from his cell in Eshel prison to a medical facility, the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs Commission said on Saturday.

Abu Ghanima, 26, was detained in December by Israeli occupation forces, “on the precedent of his resistance to the occupation,” the Commission further stated.

Israeli Allegations

Abu Ghanima, a Palestinian resident of the Naqab, in Palestine 48, was arrested last December while trying to return to Israel.

According to Israeli media, Abu Ghanima, who crossed into Gaza in 2016, began military training with the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas, including advanced training with the Nukhba forces.

“During his time in Gaza, Abu Ghanima carried out various surveillance operations along the border and met with Hamas officials,” according to The Times of Israel.

Abu Ghanima, however, had been reportedly detained by Hamas in Gaza in 2021 for adhering to security restrictions and tried to return to Israel after the prison was bombed by Israeli forces last December.

Systematic Torture

Israeli media have revealed the death of several detainees from Gaza. However, Israeli authorities refuse to disclose their identities, according to the Commission and PPS.

In a statement, the two prisoner groups held the Israeli prison administration fully responsible for the death of Abu Ghanima, for continuing “to carry out “torture and systematic medical negligence against Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails”.

The total number of Palestinian detainees held in Israeli jails surged to 9,100, including 3,558 administrative detainees, according to the statement.