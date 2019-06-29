Two Palestinians Injured by Israeli Forces in Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces Friday injured two Palestinians who were taking part in an anti-settlement demonstration in the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian official, Anadolu Agency reported.

Protest organizer Murad Shtewi told Anadolu Agency that Israeli troops used live and rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the weekly demonstration in the Nablus city, leaving at least two Palestinians injured.

2 Palestinians injured by Israeli troops in West Bank https://t.co/VCJCfWPjKo pic.twitter.com/W4ndQFJsZx — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) June 28, 2019

A teen was injured by a live bullet on his face, he said, adding that the other injury was for a photojournalist by a rubber bullet.

Every Friday, Palestinians across the Israeli-occupied West Bank stage demonstrations to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.

Israeli settlements in Area C of the West Bank(state funded) pic.twitter.com/Bk0QX7OgWm — a06lclar (@Liamclarkecoop1) June 28, 2019

According to estimates, 640,000 Jewish settlers currently live on 196 settlements (built with the Israeli government’s approval) and more than 200 settler “outposts” (built without its approval) throughout the West Bank.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there to be illegal.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)