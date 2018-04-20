Two More Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces in Gaza

Protests have continued to take place on the Gaza border today as thousands of Palestinians demonstrate for the fourth week as part of the “Great March of Return”, leaving at least two dead and dozens injured.
Palestinians at the tent city protest encampment in the occupied Gaza strip as the fourth consecutive week of the March of Great Return continues. [Photo by Khaled al-'Azayzeh/B'tselem].
Twenty-five-year-old Ahmed Abu Aqel and 24-year-old Ahmad Rashad Al-Athanna were killed earlier today after being shot by Israeli snipers, raising the death toll to 35.
This is a photo of 23-year-old Ahmad Rashad Al Athamna who was shot and killed by Israeli forces today during the #GreatReturnMarch in occupied Gaza. He is one of 3 Palestinians killed today.
Some 40 others have been injured, adding to more than 4,000 people that have been wounded in the past three weeks. Several of the injuries were caused after Israeli occupation forces fired a barrage of gas canisters to disperse protesters.
This is Ahmad Abu Aqel, a Palestinian protester who was killed today by an Israeli sniper's bullet to the head in Gaza. The images of what that bullet did to him are very disturbing. pic.twitter.com/6qNTGAclmf
Arab media reported today that Israeli forces had positioned some 120 snipers on the border in preparation for the demonstrations. Israeli authorities have permitted soldiers to shoot at anyone who approaches the Gaza side of the fence, despite widespread condemnation from NGOs and the UN over the practice.
