UN Criticizes Israeli Closure of Gaza Border Crossing

July 11, 2018 Blog, News
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolai Mladenov. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, via MEMO)

The United Nations on Tuesday criticized Israel’s closure of its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip, warning that the measure could have severe negative consequences.

In a statement, UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov urged Israel to reverse its decision that is set to paralyze the already crippled economy in the enclave.

Israel said it was closing the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Monday to everything except essential humanitarian supplies.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza for over a decade. The blockade has caused widespread economic hardship.

Mladenov said he was “concerned about the consequences” of Israel’s latest closure.

He said:

“Humanitarian assistance is not a substitute for commerce and trade.”

Since protests began on March 30, nearly 140 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli sniper fire, drawing international criticism of Israel.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.