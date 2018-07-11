UN Criticizes Israeli Closure of Gaza Border Crossing

The United Nations on Tuesday criticized Israel’s closure of its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip, warning that the measure could have severe negative consequences.

UN is deeply concerned at the decision of the Israeli entity to close the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Monday to everything except essential humanitarian supplies, and it is the only commercial crossing operating in Gaza for the entry of good,and fuel. — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) July 11, 2018

In a statement, UN Special Coordinator Nickolay Mladenov urged Israel to reverse its decision that is set to paralyze the already crippled economy in the enclave.

Israel said it was closing the Karam Abu Salem crossing on Monday to everything except essential humanitarian supplies.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza for over a decade. The blockade has caused widespread economic hardship.

Mladenov said he was “concerned about the consequences” of Israel’s latest closure.

He said:

“Humanitarian assistance is not a substitute for commerce and trade.”

Since protests began on March 30, nearly 140 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli sniper fire, drawing international criticism of Israel.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)