UN Envoy Discusses Upcoming Elections with Palestinian Factions in Gaza

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, yesterday met with representatives of Palestinian factions in Gaza to discuss the upcoming elections.

In a meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, the UN official discussed mechanisms of how to carry out the elections.

Good meetings today in #Gaza with #Palestinian factions on the prospects of long overdue elections. Much work remains to be done, and many obstacles need to be overcome but its not impossible. Hope everyone does their part to make it happen. — Nickolay E. MLADENOV (@nmladenov) November 4, 2019

The statement also stated that both of them discussed the truce between the Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza and Israel.

Mladenov welcomed the positive stance of the movement towards holding the elections, hoping that such efforts will lead to the success of the polls.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine said that Mladenov held a meeting with the Palestinian Islamic and national movements except for Fatah.

In the statement, the senior leader of the popular front Jamil Mezher said that Mladenov promised to offer all the “technical and logistic” services that would facilitate the elections, adding that they “must be held on the basis of a national agreement.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)