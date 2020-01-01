UN Special Rapporteur Praises ICC Investigation

January 1, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Michael Lynk, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian occupied territories. (Photo: via MEMO)

A formal criminal investigation into war crimes allegations in Palestine is a “momentous step forward in the quest for accountability,” a UN human rights expert said Tuesday of the ICC’s decision, reports Anadolu Agency.

Special Rapporteur on Palestinian Territories Michael Lynk said in a statement:

“Accountability has, until now, been largely missing in action throughout the 52-year-old occupation”.

He said that over the years, the international community adopted hundreds of resolutions through the UN condemning various features of Israel’s entrenched occupation of the Palestinian territory but it rarely combined criticism with consequences for Israel.

“Now, the possibility of accountability is finally on the horizon.”

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced on December 20 she was “satisfied that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into the situation in Palestine.”

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

