UN Vote a Strong Slap’ for US Administration, Says Meshaal

The former Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Khaled Meshaal, has described the UN vote against Donald Trump’s move on Jerusalem as a “strong slap from the international community” for the US administration, Alarab.qa reported on Friday. Meshaal made his comments in Mauritania, where he is taking part in a conference organized by the National Reform and Development Party.

“The vote in the General Assembly,” said the Hamas official, “proved the isolation of the US.” He accused the US of “pride” and a “sense of superiority” when dealing with the international community. “It has a cowboy mindset with business,” he added.

While hailing the Arab and Islamic stance on the status of Jerusalem, Meshaal expressed his hope that the UN vote will push the US to reverse its decision to recognize the holy city as the capital of Israel.

According to the Deputy Secretary General of the National Reform and Development Party, Sulieman al-Imarni, the US President’s decision was a chance to “resurrect” the Muslim Ummah.

The Deputy Head of the Tunisian Parliament, Abdel-Fattah Moro, who heads Ennahda Party, suggested that the UN decision on Jerusalem expressed the world’s rejection to the “erroneous” decision of the “most dangerous” US President.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)