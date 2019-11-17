UNRWA Mourns Loss of Young Student at its Gaza School

November 17, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Ameer Rafat Ayad was in second grade at the UNRWA Zaitoon Elementary School. (Photo: via Social Media)

The United Nations Work and Refugee Agency (UNRWA) mourned the death of a student at one of its schools in a statement, a copy of which was sent to MEMO.

Matthias Schmale, director of UNRWA operations in Gaza, announced in the statement:

“We are truly saddened by the killing of one of our young students.”

He continued:

“It is completely unacceptable for civilians, especially children, to lose their lives in this terrible way; children who should be studying, enjoying their childhood and preparing for their future.”

Schmale further expressed “we have to recognize and address the psychological effects, the fear, and the lasting trauma such escalations leave on the population.”

UNRWA hailed the ceasefire ending a two-day Israeli offensive on Gaza which saw 34 Palestinians killed, including eight children and three women, as well as 111 wounded, including 51 children and 11 women.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

