US Band Boycotts Israeli Music Festival, Denounce ‘Apartheid’

Rockers “Of Montreal” have become the latest musicians to boycott a festival in Israel, accusing the country of “apartheid” and urging more activism.

The indie rock band – which, despite its name, is from Athens, Georgia and not Quebec – follows the pop singer Lana Del Rey in leaving the three-day Meteor festival, which opens on Thursday in northern Israel.

After deep consideration, we have decided to cancel our appearance at the Meteor festival. After exhausting all of the… Gepostet von of Montreal am Dienstag, 4. September 2018

The move comes amid a campaign by the BDS movement – Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions – that calls on musicians to shun Israel as a way to press the government to change its treatment of the Palestinians.

While artists who have heeded the boycott calls have generally released vague, diplomatic statements, Of Montreal – known for its boisterous, synthesizer-driven psychedelic rock – took aim squarely at Israeli policy, while stressing it was not condemning the people of Israel as a whole.

Indie Band Of Montreal Latest to Nix #Israel Show Over 'Murderous and Brutal Policies' The band joins a slew of musicians who have canceled their participation in the Meteor Festival #bds — Justice4all (@2017JusticeDied) September 6, 2018

Of Montreal wrote on its Facebook page late Tuesday.

“After exhausting all of the different possible ways of justifying playing an Israeli party festival, while the political and military leaders of the country continue their murderous and brutal policies against the Palestinian people, we came to the realization that there is no actual appropriate move other than to cancel the show … Now is not the time for escapism and celebrations. Now is the time for activism and protests against Israeli apartheid, Israeli occupation of the West Bank and the human rights atrocities being carried out every day in Gaza by Israeli forces.”

Respect! Of Montreal👏🏽 #BDS

Of Montreal drops out of festival, slams Israeli apartheid https://t.co/OpkH5zrNGV — 👁 Zak Boufont 👁 #JC9✊🏽 (@boufont_zak) September 6, 2018

Israeli forces have killed more than 170 Palestinians in Gaza since the Great Return March border protests began on March 30, while more than 17,500 have been injured.

The territory has been under a crushing decade-long blockade by Israel, preventing the movement of goods and people in and out of Gaza.

The ‘Great March of Return’ continues into its sixth month. Peaceful protesters continue to be threatened by live fire from the Israeli military. Ibrahim Talalqa, a medic working …https://t.co/etBisOF29A pic.twitter.com/mTVcGKNH5R — Sabeel Jerusalem (@SabeelJerusalem) September 6, 2018

The blockade has had a dire impact on Gaza’s economy. Unemployment in the besieged territory stands at 45 percent, one of the highest rates in the world.

Gazans have access to around four hours of electricity a day due to fuel shortages, while more than 90 percent of Gaza’s water is unsafe to drink.

#Gaza sanitation head makes plea for fuel to keep water and sewage treatment plants operating saying the long running crisis is on the edge of disaster https://t.co/vWU89fPOFW — Conflict and Environment Observatory (@detoxconflict) September 6, 2018

Several politically active musicians have called off shows in Israel over the past years, including Lauryn Hill and Elvis Costello.

In December, New Zealand singer Lorde also canceled a show following BDS pressure.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)