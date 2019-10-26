US Episcopal Church Withdraws from Companies Benefiting from Israeli Occupation

October 26, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Executive Council of the Episcopal Church in the US . (Photo: File)

The Executive Council of the Episcopal Church in the United States unanimously voted to adopt a human rights investment screen and will sell its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Caterpillar, Inc., and the Israel Discount Bank for benefiting from the Israeli occupation.

The human rights screen would bar Episcopal Church investments in “any corporation that supports or benefits from denial of human rights in or through the occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem or the Gaza Strip,” the Council said in a statement quoted by Mondoweiss.

According to the media release, the Council also directed the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, “to pursue continued engagement with Facebook, Booking.com, and TripAdvisor, urging them to address human rights violations through complicity in the occupation of the OPT, and seeking to assure that the companies take all necessary steps to end their complicity in the occupation.”

Establishing a human rights investment screen for investments related to Israel and Palestine adds to the list of screens used by the Episcopal Church, including tobacco, fossil fuels, and certain military contractors, the Council said.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.