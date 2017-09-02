US: Iran Must Be Held to Account for Relationship with Hamas

Nikki Haley speaking at AIPAC's policy conference. (Photo: via C-SPAN)

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Thursday Iran had shown its “true colors” by restoring ties with Hamas and must be held to account by the international community.

The new leader of Hamas in Gaza said on Monday that Tehran was again its biggest provider of money and arms after years of tension over the civil war in Syria. Hamas had angered Iran by refusing to support its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in the six-year-old civil war.

Hamas says Iran is their biggest military supplier.UN Res bans Iranian weapon exports.Will Iran ever follow intl law?https://t.co/nyxFaoByei — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) August 31, 2017

Haley described the Hamas leader’s statement as a “stunning admission.” Iran is subject to an arms embargo – with exceptions granted only in cases when it has received UN Security Council approval for imports or exports.

“Iran is showing its true colors. Iran must decide whether it wants to be a member of the community of nations that can be expected to take its international obligations seriously or whether it wants to be the leader of a jihadist terrorist movement. It cannot be both,” Haley said in a statement.

Amid growing rift with PA, Hamas reaches out to Iran for support https://t.co/dfDx7zRhG4 pic.twitter.com/IDbK6bdLw5 — The Tower (@TheTowerDotOrg) August 23, 2017

Hamas and Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, are locked in a political dispute over the issue of Palestinian unity.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)