US Lawmaker Rashida Tlaib Denounces ‘Racist’ Israel’s Anti-Palestinian Policies

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has denounced Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, describing that country’s policies as an affront to human rights and comparable to racial segregation in the American South.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American to serve in Congress, told Jacobin magazine that she’d witnessed Israel’s “racism” first-hand while visiting Palestine.

“I can tell you when I was in Palestine with my mother and she had to get in a separate line. There are different-colored license plates if you are Palestinian or Israeli.”

Rashida Tlaib talks to Jacobin about what economic justice in Detroit would really look like, her advocacy for justice in Israel and Palestine, and the urgency of addressing dirty energy’s impact on working-class people. @RashidaTlaib https://t.co/mwy815hrOQ — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) July 13, 2019

She denounced these policies as “racist” and argued that Israel’s “continued dehumanization” of the Palestinian people “violate[s] international human rights,” as well as her values as an American.

The freshman lawmaker went on to compare the situation in Israel to segregation in the United States, which was enforced by the infamous Jim Crow laws, and the concept of “separate but equal.”

Rashida Tlaib compares 'racist' Israel to 19th-century US segregation: Rashida Tlaib also said of US President Donald Trump: “We are allowing a crooked CEO to run this country." https://t.co/terPdgwdbL JPost pic.twitter.com/4xoSKJVOAd — Jewish Community (@JComm_NewsFeeds) July 14, 2019

While insisting that she wanted a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Tlaib stated that her ancestors were “killed” and “uprooted from their land” during the creation of the state of Israel – something “no one even wants to acknowledge.”

The congresswoman has come under fire for her support for the Boycott Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement.

The resolution, which condemns the anti-Israel BDS movement, seeks “to silence opposition of Israel’s blatantly racist policies," tweeted Rep. Rashida Tlaib. https://t.co/19NCadSMXg — Algemeiner (@Algemeiner) July 12, 2019

Last week she tweeted about anti-BDS legislation currently being considered by the House, arguing that the bill was unconstitutional because “our First Amendment right to free speech allows [the] boycott of inhumane policies.”

(RT, PC, Social media)