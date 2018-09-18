US Revokes Visas of Palestinian Envoy’s Family

September 18, 2018 Blog, News
PLO Executive Member, Hanan Ashrawi. (Photo: via MEMO, file)

The Palestinian Liberation Organization has accused the US of a new level of pressure and of being ‘spiteful’ after the family of its envoy had their visas annulled following the closure of the PLO office.

Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the PLO’s executive committee, said on Sunday that the US “has taken its attempts to pressure and blackmail the Palestinians to a new level.”

She lambasted Washington’s decision to banish Ambassador Husam Zomlot’s wife and their two children from the country.

Arguing that the move “goes against diplomatic norms”, she said:

“As if the announcement that the US would close our office in Washington DC was not enough, this vindictive action by the Trump administration is spiteful.”

She added:

“Children, spouses, and family have nothing to do with political rows.”

Said, 7, and Alma, 5, had to be pulled from their school in Washington DC last week and left the US for Palestine.

Washington’s move to kick the ambassador’s entire family out of the US comes after it gave the PLO’s staff until October 13 to pack up and vacate its leased office in Washington DC.

(RT, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.