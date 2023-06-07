Israeli Forces Raid Mosque, Summon Imam near Nablus

Israeli forces on Wednesday raided a mosque in the town of Deir Sharaf, to the west of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses said that a large unit of Israeli forces raided the Abu Baker Al-Sadiq mosque, summoned the Imam of the mosque, and searched a number of nearby stores. The soldiers also prevented citizens from approaching the site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli troops intensified their measures at the town’s entrance and at the roundabout leading to the Jenin and Tulkarm governorates, placing more cement cubes.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(WAFA, PC)