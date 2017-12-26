Following Trump’s Jerusalem Move, Israeli Police Arrests Palestinian Donkey (VIDEO & PHOTO)

The Israeli police in Jerusalem has arrested a donkey belonging to Palestinians in Silwan’s neighborhood of Jerusalem. A video of the arrest of the donkey was circulated on social media outlets, with Palestinians expressing solidarity with the donkey.
#Free_the_Donkey#Breaking The Israeli occupation forces arrest a donkey in Silwan neighborhood in #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/F1zeTfvea8
— Muntaser Alrefai (@muntaser_buz) December 26, 2017
The Israeli police is known for arresting Palestinian donkeys in the West Bank, as several similar arrests took place earlier.
@Jerusalem_Post brave arrest of the terrorist donkey? pic.twitter.com/sp6A8GgC97
— Über (@skorzeny_lives) December 31, 2013
(PC, Social Media)
