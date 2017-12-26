Following Trump’s Jerusalem Move, Israeli Police Arrests Palestinian Donkey (VIDEO & PHOTO)

December 26, 2017 Blog, Videos
A Palestinian man rides a donkey. (Photo via Twitter)

The Israeli police in Jerusalem has arrested a donkey belonging to Palestinians in Silwan’s neighborhood of Jerusalem. A video of the arrest of the donkey was circulated on social media outlets, with Palestinians expressing solidarity with the donkey.

The Israeli police is known for arresting Palestinian donkeys in the West Bank, as several similar arrests took place earlier.

(PC, Social Media)

