Woman and Child Protesters Killed by Israel Were at ‘Significant Distance’ from Gaza Fence

Israeli forces killed a woman and child during protests in the occupied Gaza Strip on January 11, while they were at a “significant distance” from the perimeter fence.

The findings were published yesterday by the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem.

Amal A-Taramsi, a 44-year-old resident of Gaza City, was attending a mid-afternoon protest on the day in question, helping those “hurt by tear gas inhalation by spraying their faces with a saline solution”, B’Tselem stated.

On 11 January, Israeli soldiers killed two protesters inside the Gaza Strip: 13-year-old child 'Abd a-Ra’uf Salahah, & Amal a-Taramsi, 44. Both were hit while *150-200 metres* from the perimeter fence. There will be zero accountability.https://t.co/wHSdqTkoW1 via @btselem — Ben White (@benabyad) February 8, 2019

At around 4 pm, as she stood about 200 meters away from the perimeter fence, Amal was shot in the neck with a live bullet fired by an Israeli sniper. Sustaining a critical injury, Amal was pronounced dead by doctors at Al-Shifaa Hospital.

On the same day, B’Tselem continued, 13-year-old child ‘Abd a-Ra’uf Salahah, from Jabalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, “attended a different demonstration held east of the camp”.

Israeli forces kill Amal a-Taramsi, 44, and 'Abd a-Ra’uf Salahah, 13, in March of Return protests on 11 Jan. 2019

https://t.co/W248FauG0W — Joe Catron 🇻🇪🌹🇵🇸 (@jncatron) February 7, 2019

At around 3 pm, ‘Abd a-Ra’uf “and some other teens approached the fence, hung a flag on it, and retreated to a distance of about 150 meters”. At that moment, the boy was struck in the head by a tear gas canister fired directly at protesters by Israeli forces.

‘Abd a-Ra’uf was taken to al-Shifaa Hospital, “where he remained in the ICU until the early hours of 14 January 2019, when doctors pronounced him dead”, B’Tselem added.

Israeli forces kill Amal a-Taramsi, 44, and 'Abd a-Ra’uf Salahah, 13, in March of Return protests on 11 Jan. 2019 https://t.co/D8FGlHaR19 — Aoude (@AoudeA) February 7, 2019

The human rights organization noted how both slain protesters

“Were hit at a significant distance from the fence. Clearly, neither posed a threat to anyone”.

According to B’Tselem, “the high number of casualties” amongst Palestinians since the start of the “Great Return March” protests in March 2018 “is a direct outcome of the open-fire policy that Israel is employing along the Gaza perimeter fence, including during demonstrations held nearby”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)